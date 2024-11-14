Home > News > Gemini Live Now Available on iPhone as Google launches Gemini AI App for iOS

Gemini Live Now Available on iPhone as Google launches Gemini AI App for iOS

Kanika Gogia
Image Courtesy: Google (Via: Screenshot captured by Anmol Sachdeva/Beebom)
In Short
  • Google launches its standalone Gemini app for iPhone users.
  • The app offers enhanced functionality, Gemini Live, Gemini extensions, and support for Dynamic Island.
  • You can download the Gemini App from the App Store for free.

Google has finally released its standalone Gemini app for iPhone users. Previously, Gemini was available for iOS users via the Gemini tab baked into the existing Google Maps app, which lacks Gemini AI. Thanks to the standalone app, iOS users can now easily use the Google chatbot whenever they want. The app offers enhanced functionality, Gemini Live, Gemini extensions, support for Dynamic Island, and other iOS-specific features.

iPhone users can now interact with Google’s AI through text or voice queries and even use Gemini Extensions for apps like Gmail, allowing you to ask questions about your inbox. The prime highlight of the app is Gemini Live, a brilliant smart AI voice mode that wasn’t available in the available in the Google Maps implementation. When you’re in a conversation, you’ll see Gemini Live on both the Dynamic Island and Lock Screen, so you can manage your AI interactions without heading to the main app. Gemini works great even with the most difficult prompts.

Gemini AI app for iPhone Availability

Google initially rolled out a soft launch of the Gemini app in the Philippines earlier this week. Now, the Gemini app for iPhone is available in additional regions including Australia, India, the US, and the UK.

You can download the Gemini App from the App Store for free. You can go for premium features through Gemini Advanced subscriptions, which are available as in-app purchases. It’s worth knowing that Gemini Advanced is part of a Google One AI premium plan that costs $19.99 per month.

Kanika Gogia

Kanika has been a loyal iPhone user since 2014 and loves everything Apple. With a Master’s in Computer Applications, passion for technology, and over five years of experience in writing, she landed at Beebom as an Apple Ecosystem Writer. She specializes in writing How To’s, troubleshooting guides, App features, and roundups for Apple users to help them make the best use of their gadgets. When not writing, she loves to try out new recipes and enjoy some family time.

