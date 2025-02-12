Google I/O 2025 Dates Announced, Here’s What to Expect

Google’s next flagship event, the I/O is usually held in May. For those unaware, it is where Google unveils new products or gives us a sneak peek of what it’s working on. With the first month of 2025 behind us, the next Google I/O is just three months away and Google has revealed the exact dates it will be held on.

The Google I/O 2025 is scheduled on these dates – May 20 – 21. While it’s too soon to know what the brand might showcase, Google’s blog post says “you’ll learn more about Google’s new products, technologies, and innovations in AI, Android, and more.”

Google I/O 2025: What To Expect

The official Google I/O 2025 page lists a countdown to the event alongside cards for getting started with Gemma open model, Google AI Studio, and NotebookLM. Therefore, a few of Google’s announcements could be relevant to the same.

That said, here are some of the things Google may touch upon in this year’s Google I/O:

Android XR

Android 16

Gemini

Wear OS, Android Auto/Automotive

DeepMind and Google Search

Google Workspace

One of the major announcements this year could be around Android XR and Project Moohan. For those unaware, it’s a codename for a mixed-reality headset that Google is co-developing with Samsung. The brand already gave us a brief look at the headset. So, rather than dwelling on the consumer side, Google’s briefing could be focused on developing Android XR.

Besides, since Google made major changes to Android’s release schedule, the stable Android 16 update may be released during I/O 2025. The OS is expected to reach platform stability in March and April, and could ultimately release in May.

One of the other things that we’re looking forward to is more Wear OS announcements which have been pretty dry since I/O 2023. We’re hoping Google will finally announce Gemini on the platform followed by the same on Android Auto.

Lastly, I/O 2024 did not tease the Pixel 9 and had no Pixel announcement, which didn’t feel very I/O-like. However, with Google shifting the Pixel 10 release ahead of time to line up with Android releases, we hope I/O 2025 gives us a sneak peek at the upcoming Pixel devices. A tease of Google’s upcoming Pixel laptop (if it exists), would fire up Pixel fans.

What are your expectations from Google I/O 2025? Let us know in the comments below.