The Duskbloods Closed Network Test Announced for Summer 2026 on Switch 2

After a year-long silence that had fans biting their nails, FromSoftware has finally revealed The Duskbloods Closed Network Test, players’ first chance to experience the mysterious PvPvE title. At the latest Nintendo Direct, FromSoftware has confirmed that the Closed Network Test will take place sometime in Summer 2026.

FromSoftware Finally Breaks Silence on The Duskbloods with a Closed Network Test This Summer

The Duskbloods was first unveiled during the historic debut showcase in April 2025, and it looks like a bold new direction for the developers behind Elden Ring. The game features a setting very reminiscent of Bloodborne. However, the gameplay will revolve around an online multiplayer system rather than a single-player narrative.

A closed network test for The Duskbloods on #NintendoSwitch2 is happening this summer! For the latest updates, check out the official The Duskbloods X account (English only): https://t.co/wElh4AVf1N pic.twitter.com/6qYZz6WWO7 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) June 9, 2026

In The Duskbloods, players will take on the role of the Bloodsworn, which is a faction of warriors who have transcended human limitations and bound themselves to a supernatural bloodline. As mentioned, the game takes place in a setting that is very Bloodborne, with gothic architecture all around and cryptic moon-related hints sprinkled throughout the game’s marketing material.

According to FromSoftware’s official description, players will be competing in matches for “First Blood.” While this doesn’t tell us much about the actual gameplay, after the release of Elden Ring Nightreign, it will be interesting to see how FromSoftware goes about the network stability department for the game.

Then there are the technical demands of running such an intricate multiplayer title on Nintendo Switch 2. The Duskbloods Closed Network Test will allow the developers to gauge how well all of the elements hold up while running actual matches. They can then collect vital feedback on areas like hardware optimization ahead of the launch date.

FromSoftware has not announced any registrations for the Closed Network Test yet. However, they are expected to go live soon through the game’s official page and the Nintendo eShop.

As of now. The Duskbloods does not have a release date. However, the Closed Network Test will take place in Summer 2026 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.