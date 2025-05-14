Google Gemini Takes the Wheel in Android Auto Later This Year

Google’s Gemini assistant has been around for quite some time now, but it has been limited to smartphones. However, there have been plenty of talk about Gemini soon expanding to other Google products like Android Auto, Automotive, and Wear OS. Well, in the Android Show Google just showcased and finally announced Gemini on Android Auto and Cars and here’s everything you need to know.

As part of the Android Show blog post, Google has confirmed that Gemini will soon be taking the gearstick from Google Assistant in cars, in both Android Auto and cars with Google built-in. Users can bring up Gemini with the same Hey Google prompt to ask questions, help you navigate to different locations, or find the best cafés around you.

Image Credit: Google

Like on Android phones, Gemini connects to a host of apps including YouTube Music, Workspace suite, or Spotify and helps you use them with just voice commands. Google‘s also bringing Gemini Live to cars, where you can have a Live conversation and get answers to questions without any distractions.

Gemini and Live are coming later this year to Android Auto and cars with Google built-in. Google specifically mentioned in its blog post that cars like Lincoln Nautilus, Renault R5, and Honda Passport will be among the first to support Gemini.

While that’s great news, Google hasn’t outlined specific hardware requirements for Gemini on Android Auto, which technically means your old car with built-in Android Auto should still be able to run it.

What are your thoughts about Gemini coming to Wear OS and now in Cars? Let us know in the comments below.