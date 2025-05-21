Google Gives Us a More Closer Look at Its Android XR Glasses with Gemini

Smart glasses are a thing again, all thanks to innovations in hardware, software, and AI technology. Meta Ray-Ban glasses have carved out a new niche in the industry, and it is known that Google has been working on its Android XR projects. From Samsung Project Moohan to XR glasses, there’s a lot to look forward to. While Google has demoed Android XR in Glasses multiple times, the demo we witnessed at Google I/O 2025 felt surreal.

Google yet again showcased the capabilities of its Android XR platform and its prototype glasses at Google I/O. The demonstration included a bit of what Google already showed at a TED Talk (video) a month ago, and a few more things. The demo primarily showcased Gemini’s capabilities that users can expect on the hardware side of things.

Google’s Android XR-powered glasses will boast microphones, a front-facing camera, an “optional” in-lens display, and open ear speakers. The company also confirmed that it is building headsets and glasses in partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm.

Despite initial rumors suggesting Google partnering with Ray-Ban, the firm will collaborate with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for the styling and chassis of the Glasses.

As for the demos, they mostly involved the in-lens display and Gemini. With support for Google apps, users could do things like sending messages, taking photos, navigating via Google Maps, and speaking to Gemini Live, much like Live AI, which recently rolled out to the Ray-Ban Metas.

Google also demoed a live translation feature, where the glasses help two users speaking different languages converse by showing the translated text on the glasses’ screen. However, while the demo started off great, the translations stopped working eventually, and understandably so, because it’s very much a work in progress.

Android XR will power many more form factors, from Apple Vision Pro-like see-through headsets to optical see-through glasses, AR Glasses, and AI Glasses. Currently, we are unaware of when the first Android XR glasses might arrive, but stay tuned for more information. What are your thoughts on Android XR glasses? Let us know in the comments below.