Google’s AI Video Editing Tools, Veo 3 and Flow, Turn You into an AI Filmaker

AI-generated videos are going to get a whole lot better soon, as Google has just introduced their new Veo 3 video generation model, as well as a new AI film-making tool called Flow. Along with this, the company has also introduced a bunch of new changes that are coming to their existing Veo 2 model.

At Google I/O 2025, we saw a whole lot of AI goodness. However, what I was excited about was Veo 3. This “new state-of-the-art video generation model” brings real-world physics to your prompts and also accepts image prompts. This means you can expect more high-quality videos, without the weird movement and animations.

The best part is that it can not only generate video, but also audio to accompany it. Yes, the Veo 3 model can do “traffic noises in the background of a city street scene, birds singing in a park, even dialogue between characters.” All this with almost perfect lip syncing of dialogues. As you can see in this clip of the old sailor.

Along with this, Google has also improved on its predecessor by adding new features. These include the ability to add images as prompts so you can have a specific character show up in your AI videos. You will also be able to take control of the camera and move it around. Veo 3 will use AI to fill in the gaps for you. Moreover, it will also let you add or remove objects in the footage at a whim.

All these features will be available now in Flow. Flow is Google’s new AI filmmaking tool. The company has collaborated with several artists, filmmakers, and content creators to make it possible. Flow “lets you seamlessly create cinematic clips, scenes, and stories by bringing together Google DeepMind’s most advanced models: Veo, Imagen, and Gemini.”

Veo 3 is available for Google AI Ultra subscribers and Vertex AI enterprise users in the US, with support for more countries coming soon. Meanwhile, Flow is out now for Google AI Pro and Ultra plan members and will come to the Vertex AI API in the coming weeks.