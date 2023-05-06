Google Might Launch the Next-Gen Pixel Watch Later This Year

Google officially made the day for Pixel fans last year by bringing its first-ever smartwatch into the wearable market after teasing it during Google I/O 2022. Now, as per fresh rumors, we might see the next-gen Pixel Watch soon and this is expected this year. Continue reading below to know more about the alleged Pixel Watch 2.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Launching Soon?

According to an undisclosed source (via 9To5Google), Google’s next-gen Pixel Watch is slated to arrive later this year alongside the Pixel 8 lineup, sometime in October. If we go by last year’s track record, Google could possibly tease the Pixel Watch 2 first during Google I/O 2023 scheduled for next week.

If you think this timeline is too early, it is not. Google had been working on its Pixel smartwatch for years before releasing it in 2022. So, it is no surprise that Google had also planned this ahead. We are not sure if Google will call it the Pixel Watch 2 but we can surely expect some noteworthy upgrades.

Google Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch 2 will most likely be powered by an upgraded chipset (possibly the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1) to bring about performance enhancements. To recall, the current smartwatch got the 2018 Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC. We can also expect better battery life and more RAM and storage. Fitness-related features could include an Electrodermal sensor for stress tracking, a skin temperature, an SPO2 monitor, and more. As for the design, it doesn’t seem like Google will move away from the dome-shaped design of the watch but it can sport thinner bezels and a larger display. Wear OS could also adopt the Material You theme and more improved features.

It will really be interesting to see how Google improves upon its second-generation Pixel Watch and whether will it be able to go head-to-head with the likes of the upcoming Galaxy Watch and the Apple Watch. However, do note that this is just a rumor. Hence, it would be best to wait for more details to arrive.

Google I/O 2023 will hopefully give us more clarity. We will be seeing announcements around the Pixel Fold, the Pixel 7a, Android 14, and more. Stay tuned for further updates and do share your thoughts on the rumored Pixel Watch 2 in the comments below.

Feature image: Google Pixel Watch