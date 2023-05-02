This Is When the Google Pixel 7a Will Launch in India

The Google Pixel 7a is perhaps one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2023. Early leaks suggested that Google might announce its new affordable Pixel phone at its I/O developers conference that kicks off May 10. And, it turns out, there’s some truth to that after all. The Pixel 7a now has an official launch date; that too for India. Check out the details below.

Google Pixel 7a Launch Confirmed!

In an official tweet, Google India revealed that the Pixel 7a is coming to India on May 11th. While the company didn’t explicitly name a device, the teaser image accompanying the tweet looks exactly like the leaked Pixel 7a renders. Google also revealed that its upcoming Pixel phone will be a Flipkart exclusive. How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend



Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR— Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

This device has been making headlines lately, and there have been multiple leaks and rumors about Pixel 7a‘s design and specifications. For instance, it will feature a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Google Tensor G2 chipset under the hood, and a 64MP rear camera with OIS paired with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. However, Google hasn’t confirmed the specifications, and we may have to wait for the official announcement, which will happen during the Google I/O event next week.

The device will be available via Flipkart starting May 11th, but there’s no word on pricing yet. We will update you as we get more details on the pricing, so stay tuned!