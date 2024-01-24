Google Pixel 8a Retail Box Leaked; Suggests Small Form Factor and 27W Charging

The flagship Pixel series is cool, but we often forget that it was the Pixel 3a/XL and 4a that brought the Pixel brand back from the dead. The A series has worked brilliantly for Google in the last three years, and this year should be no different. In a typical Google fashion, the Pixel 8a renders leaked last year, and as we inch closer to the launch in May, the retail packaging of the smartphone has been leaked today.

The Pixel 9 render leak from earlier today is now followed by the Pixel 8a box leak. Leaks from last year suggested a smaller form factor and leaked the Bay color variant of the 8a, but that’s all we knew, until today. The leaked retail packaging comes from a Vietnam-based Pixel Facebook group, suggesting the A series will get a much-needed upgrade in the form of charging speed. 18W -> 27W is a nice upgrade! Should sell if priced the same as 7a. Blue variant >> pic.twitter.com/9DfawWKuxx— Abubakar Mohammed 🇵🇸 (@imdabubakar) January 24, 2024

The details on the back of the packaging explicitly mention the “accepted” charging speeds from an adapter, i.e. 7.5-27W. The packaging belongs to a black colored Pixel 8a with printed model number G6GPR.

Besides the improved charging speeds, the leak isn’t surprising since all Pixel 8a colors leaked before 2024. If you want to know more about the Pixel 8a and what it could potentially offer, do read our Pixel 8a roundup article.

The “A” series so far supported only 18W charging, which was slow. While 27W charging won’t beat other mid-rangers with crazy fast 60W-100W charging speeds, it’s an improvement nonetheless.

The Pixel 8a may arrive in three colors, namely Obsidian Black, Porcelain, and Bay. The phone will be a mid-range device and may cost the same as the Pixel 7a, i.e. $500 or Rs 42,999 in India; if not $50 more, but we doubt that. It will feature the Tensor G3 and may come in two storage variants — 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB.

What are your thoughts about the Pixel 8a? Do you find budget Pixels more value for money than flagship Pixels? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.