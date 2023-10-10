Google Pixel 8a First Renders Leaked; Have a Look!

Google recently made the Pixel 8 series official, which is set to go on sale on October 12. And now, our focus is now on the mid-range member of the family, the Pixel 8a, which has been leaked for the first time! Check out the details below.

This Could Be the Pixel 8a!

Tipster OnLeaks has collaborated with Smartprix to bring the Pixel 8a renders in high quality. As usual, there isn’t much to look forward to. The Pixel 8a looks a lot similar to the Pixel 7a and the ‘visor’ camera design continues to take stage.

It is said to include dual cameras, along with the necessary sensors and a 6.1-inch flat display with thin bezels. The display could have a layer of 2.5D curved glass. The Pixel 8a might measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm and could be slightly taller and slimmer as compared to its predecessor. It could come in peach and blue colors and more could be added to the list.

The prominent difference will be rounded corners. This is something even the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro got and it seems like the ‘a’ variant will carry forward the new inclusion. The top end could have an ultrawideband strip while the bottom end could house the USB Type-C port and stereo speakers. The usual power button, volume rocker, and SIM tray will be placed on the sides. You can check out the 360-degree of the same for a better idea.

Source: OnLeaks x Smartprix

As for the specs, there’s nothing concrete as of now but it is suggested that the Pixel 8a will be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset (same as the Pixel 8 and the 8 Pro) with different clock speeds. It could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We expect to see camera and battery improvements, along with a number of Pixel-exclusive features like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, and more. The price could be under Rs 50,000.

The Pixel 8a could launch in 2024 during the Google I/O event. Since details are just rumors, it would be best to take them with a grain of salt and wait for more information to arrive. We will keep you posted, so stay tuned. Meanwhile, do share your thoughts on the Pixel 8a renders in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x Smartprix