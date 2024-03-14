Google I/O 2024 Date Confirmed; Set for May 14

It’s time for Google I/O again, and for us to see what the technology giant has been up to since its last developer conference. Well, this time as well, we did not get the Google I/O 2024 event date as easily. Instead, the community had to “twist, turn, and teleport” their way through a new puzzle to get access to the date.

Finally, in around 4 hours of the puzzle being rolled out, it was cracked, and now, we finally have the date! Google I/O 2024 has been officially scheduled for May 14, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT. Twist, turn, and teleport your way to solve the Google I/O puzzle and help reveal the 2024 dates. Just remember, never slow your roll! #io24puzzlehttps://t.co/BSXTPkaEMb pic.twitter.com/mlAhRYgRpO— Google for Developers (@googledevs) March 14, 2024

So, 60 days, 20 hours, and 45 minutes left until the devcon kicks off at the time of writing. When on the puzzle page, clicking on the Save the date button at the top will unveil the event date now.

If you are new to Google’s ways, let me give you a bit more to go on here. Last year, Google I/O 2023 was set for May 10. The year before that, Google I/O 2022 was scheduled to start on May 11. Going by that, this year’s date is no exception and we see Google stick to its strict timeline of things.

Google I/O 2024: What to Look Forward to?

Last year, we got to see hardware like the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a go official alongside, of course, the details for the Android 14 feature set, Google Bard (now called Google Gemini), and way more. This year, we will likely get to hear more about Android 15, the first Developer Preview for which rolled out not too long ago.

We can also expect to see the Google Pixel 8a to be unveiled during the event. It’s not just because we got to see the Pixel 7a launch during the I/O event. This has been Google’s way of unveiling its mid-range A–series for the last few years. From the Pixel 3a to the Pixel 7a, all the phones have been released at I/O. So, unless Google is planning a last-minute change, the Pixel 8a is likely to show up at the event.

In addition, this year, we may also get a first look at Pixel Fold 2, seeing how Google has improved on its first foldable. Moreover, since recent leaks suggest that the display production of the device will kick off in April, the I/O announcement possibility can’t be ignored completely. The leaks on the Pixel Fold 2 don't have the display sizes right. 8.02" for the foldable display and 6.29" for the cover display. Panel production starts in April! It is coming.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 12, 2024

Who knows, we may also get some official info on Google’s long pending ‘Project Iris’ AR headset at last. At the heart of the event, you can expect to hear a lot more of Google’s plans for integrating AI into its products and services. One can never know what’s in stock.

With that being said, what do you think about this year’s Google I/O 2024 puzzle? Let us know in the comments below!