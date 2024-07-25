Google Maps Now Shows Flyovers, Narrow Roads, and EV Charging Stations in India

Google Maps is the go-to navigation app for almost all people in the subcontinent. The app has received tons of features and improvements over the years, with the latest improvement being the UI overhaul. However, it looks like Google is preparing to add some India-specific features in its upcoming Google Maps update, and one of them is to ensure you never miss a flyover. 🛣️ Rolling out soon on Google Maps in India: exciting features to make your journeys more efficient and sustainable – powered by AI and local partners.



👉 made-for-India features to navigate narrow roads and flyovers

👉 enabling sustainable journeys with EV charging stations

👉…— Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 25, 2024

We’ve all been, at some point, confused whether we should take the flyover or continue straight. A lot of times we end up taking the wrong path which results in loss of fuel and time, not to mention traffic build-up in some cases.

This issue will hopefully be eradicated as Google Maps is about to get a feature that will show you a direction prompt if you’re supposed to take the flyover when navigating.

Google Maps update is also adding a feature that shows you if the road ahead is narrow. This could potentially help you avoid narrow roads where your car cannot pass. The other feature could potentially compete with the PlugShare app we mentioned in our best Android Auto apps article.

We’re talking about EV charging station locations. The number of available charging ports should update in real time, as the screenshots suggest. Lastly, you can now book a metro ticket via ONDC directly from the Google Maps app, which is a super nifty feature.

What are your thoughts on these new Google Maps update for India? What are some of the features you want to see on the app? Let us know in the comments below.