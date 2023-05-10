Google Officially Enters the Folding Phone League with the Pixel Fold

Last week, Google revealed its first-ever foldable smartphone itself and has finally made it official at Google I/O 2023. The Pixel Fold takes on the likes of Oppo Find N2, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and even the upcoming OnePlus and Samsung foldables. Here are the details to know.

Google Pixel Fold: Specs and Features

The first-ever foldable from Google folds like a book and has a mirror-polished hinge with a dual-axis, quad-cam synchronized mechanism. It houses a 7.6-inch inner OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1450 nits of peak brightness, HDR, and a 6:5 aspect ratio. The secondary display spans 5.8 inches and is OLED in nature. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 1550 nits of peak brightness, and HDR, among other things.

The Pixel Fold, much like the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7a, has Google’s Tensor G2 chipset with the Titan M2 chip. It comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, there is a 48MP Quad PD main camera with OIS, a 10.8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. The inner display and the outer display house an 8MP and a 9.5MP selfie shooter, respectively. You get to try up to 20x Super Res zoom, up to 5x optical zoom, LDAF, and the popular Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Real Tone, and Night Sight, among others.

The foldable phone has a 4,821mAh battery with a 30W USB-C charger and wireless charging. It supports Spatial Audio stereo speakers, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, NFC, Google Cast, and Dual-SIM card slots. It runs Android 13 with a guarantee of 5 years of software updates. There are features like Live Translate interpreter mode (coming this fall), hands-free photos, tent mode, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Google Pixel Fold retails at $1,799 (~ Rs 1,47,000) for the 256GB model in Porcelain and Obsidian colors. It costs $1,919 (~ Rs 1,57,000) for the 512GB model in Obsidian. It is now up for pre-order in the US and will be available next month. There’s no word on whether or not it will reach India.