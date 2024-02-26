MWC 2024: Gemini in Google Messages, New Wear OS Features, and More

Google I/O is not the only event where Google announces new features for Android and all of the related products and services in its ecosystem. At MWC Barcelona 2024, Google has released new features not just for Android, but also for Android Auto, Wear OS, Google Docs, and more. In this article, we take a look at all the new features announced by Google at MWC 2024.

AI Features in Google Messages, Android Auto, and More

Google has announced that you will be able to chat with Gemini right inside the Google Messages app. The feature is currently in beta and only available in the English language for now. Google says you can chat, draft messages, ask questions on any subject, create plans, find new ideas, and do a lot more with Gemini in Google Messages.

Image Courtesy: Google

You don’t have to leave the Messages app to chat with Gemini. However, it lives in a chat window of its own. It would have been nicer if you could summon Gemini with “@” on any chat screen and ask questions before hitting the reply button. Maybe that will be added later on.

Image Courtesy: Google

Apart from that, on Android Auto, Google will summarize your notifications using AI so that you don’t have to take your eyes off the road while driving. When you get a bunch of notifications, hitting the “Play” button will now read the summarized notification instead of the whole message. Keep in mind that if the text is below 40 words, it won’t go through summarization.

The search giant says none of your messages are logged and the data is not used for training AI models. Before using the feature, though, you will have to give consent to Assistant so that it can start summarizing the notifications.

Image Courtesy: Google

Finally, Google’s Lookout app (Free), which is designed to assist people with low vision, allows users to get information about the world efficiently. It uses computer vision to read out texts and describe images. Now, you can also voice input your question and ask the app to further explain or describe the image. Bear in mind that the feature is currently available in the English language only.

Lens Integration into Google Maps

Image Courtesy: Google

Google is also adding an AI-powered Lens feature to Maps. You can now tap on the Google Lens icon next to the search bar to point the camera around you and it will show key information like restaurants, hotels, ATMs, etc.

You can also point the camera to a restaurant or a shop and Android’s TalkBack feature will read out the information like opening hours, rating, and more.

Wear OS New Features

Wear OS has received two new major features, as announced by Google at MWC 2024. You can now view passes saved in your Google Wallet on Wear OS smartwatches. From your boarding pass to tickets, cards, membership cards, etc., you can access all of them on your smartwatch. The feature is being rolled out globally.

Image Courtesy: Google

Besides that, you can view public transit directions from your Wear OS smartwatch. It uses the compass on your smartwatch to guide you to a location.

Switch Spotify Devices from Android’s Media Control Panel

Image Courtesy: Google

Google has partnered with Spotify to finally bring a much-requested feature to Android’s media control panel. You can now switch Spotify Connect devices from Android’s output switcher menu on the media controls panel. No need to open the Spotify app to change the device. What a godsend!

Fitbit and Third-party Apps Integration

Image Courtesy: Google

Fitbit app can now access your health data from third-party apps if you have connected them to the Health Connect app. It has received support for third-party health apps like MyFitnessPal, Run Tracker, AllTrails, etc. The shared data is visible inside the “You” tab inside the Fitbit app.

Annotate on Google Docs

Image Courtesy: Google

Google is finally adding annotation support to Google Docs. You can use a stylus or your finger to draw, highlight, or explain anything inside Google Docs. It offers a couple of highlighters in different colors for annotation. You can also customize the pen size and erase drawings with ease.

Phew! That’s pretty much it. So these are the key announcements made by Google at MWC 2024. Which one are you most excited about? Let us know in the comment section below.