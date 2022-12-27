Gizmore GizFit Plasma with a Big Display Launched in India

Indian wearable and accessory maker Gizmore has introduced the new GizFit Plasma smartwatch in India. The new watch falls in the sub-Rs 2,000 price segment and is touted to be the first in the segment to have a big, ‘super bright’ display. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Gizmore GizFit Plasma: Specs and Features

The GizFit Plasma has a 1.9-inch 2.5D display with 550 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels. There are multiple watch face options too. These and the menu styles can easily be changed via the rotating crown (a physical button) situated on the right side of the watch.

There’s support for the Bluetooth Calling functionality and an in-built voice assistant too. The various health features include a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a body temperature monitor. It also allows for step tracking and breathing exercises.

The GizFit Plasma comes with a GPS trajectory display to easily keep track of activities. This can also be shared on social platforms. You can access multiple sports modes to monitor activities like Yoga, Swimming, Running, Outdoor walking, Basketball, Badminton, Football, Cycling, and more.

The smartwatch comes with a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge and also supports wireless charging. It has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, weather updates, an in-built privacy lock, notification alerts, and more.

Additionally, the watch supports an AI-Based Health Tracking Solution, in partnership with Tres Care for easy health monitoring (even in groups) and in-depth analysis of the health data.

Price and Availability

The Gizmore GizFit Plasma retails at Rs 1,999 but is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,799. It competes with rivals like the Fire-Boltt Tank, the Pebble Frost, and more options. You can now buy it exclusively via Flipkart.

The GizFit Plasma comes in Black, Navy Blue, and Burgundy colors.

Buy Gizmore GizFit Plasma via Flipkart (Rs 1,799)