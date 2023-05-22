Gizmore GizFit Glow Z with an AMOLED Display Introduced in India

Gizmore’s GizFit smartwatch range has a new member called the GizFit Glow Z in India. The watch falls under Rs 2,000 and comes with features like an AMOLED display, up to 15 days of battery life, and more. Here’s a look at the details.

Gizmore GizFit Glow Z: Specs and Features

The GizFit Glow Z has a metal body and a 1.78-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED screen with an HD resolution and 600 nits of brightness. It also comes equipped with the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality and a plethora of cloud-based watch face options.

It takes on the trend of calling via a watch and has an inbuilt mic and speaker for Bluetooth Calling. There’s the option to access the dial pad, the recent logs, and favorite contacts. The watch is claimed to last up to 15 days on a single charge, which is its USP. With Bluetooth Calling enabled, this can go down to 3 days.

For health monitoring, you get a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a period tracker, and a sleep tracker. You can also track the step count, calories, and more. The GizFit Glow Z has over 100 sports modes and all this can be tracked via the Fit Cloud Pro app.

There’s a Split Screen feature too, which allows you to access the settings, apps, and more side-by-side. This can be enabled by swiping right on the home screen. It also supports Google Assistant or Siri, depending on the phone you are using.

Furthermore, the Glow Z smartwatch provides water intake reminders, weather updates, guided breathing practice, and multi-language support. It also supports an IP67 rating.

Price and Availability

The Gizmore GizFit Glow Z is priced at Rs 1,999 but can be bought at Rs 1,499 as part of an introductory offer via Flipkart. Although, this is valid for the first 3 days. On the company’s website, the price is Rs 1,799.

It comes in Black, Blue, and Burgundy color variants.

Buy Gizmore GizFit Glow Z via Flipkart