Gizmore GizFit Flash brings Bluetooth Calling, AOD, and More

Gizmore has introduced the new GizFit Flash smartwatch adding to its growing portfolio in India. This is yet another smartwatch that brings Bluetooth Calling, the AOD (Always-on-Display) functionality, and more to the table at an affordable price tag. Check out the details below.

Gizmore GizFit Flash: Specs and Features

The Gizmore GizFit Flash has a metal body and a 1.85-inch display with 500 nits of brightness and support for AOD. It also has a screen resolution of 240×286 pixels. You can choose from 100+ watch faces and even use the split-screen feature.

There’s access to a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. You can get guided breathing sessions and water drinking reminders, along with the ability to track the calories, steps taken, and more. Plus, there are multiple sports modes to track multiple activities. All this can be monitored via the DaFit app.

The GizFit Flash has a microphone and a speaker for single-chip Bluetooth Calling. The watch supports Google Assistant or Siri to get various tasks done. There’s access to 3 inbuilt games such as Young Bird, 2048, and Thunder Battleship.

Mr. Sanjay Kalirona, CEO of Gizmore, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Made in India Gizfit Flash. Today’s audience is looking for smartwatches that are feature-packed yet easy-on-the-pocket and Gizfit Flash is the answer to their needs. With its impressive battery life, AI voice assistance, comprehensive health tracking, and more, the Gizfit Flash is the ultimate smartwatch for those who lead an active and connected lifestyle.“

The new Gizmore smartwatch can last for up to 15 days on a single charge and lets you use a stopwatch, an alarm clock, and more. It has an IP67 rating for water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Gizmore GizFit Flash is priced at Rs 1,199 and will be up for grabs via the company’s website and Flipkart, starting April 21. It is currently listed with a price of Rs 1,099 on Flipkart. The watch competes with the likes of the NoiseFit Crew, the boAt Wave Style, and more.

You can choose from Black, White, Red, and Blue colors.

Buy Gizmore GizFit Flash via Flipkart