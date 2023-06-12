Gizmore Curve Smartwatch Comes to India

Gizmore has introduced its Curve smartwatch in India. The wearable device packs some seriously impressive hardware, at an affordable price. It supports features like an HD display, Bluetooth calling, and much more. Check out the price, specs, and more details below.

Gizmore Curve Smartwatch: Specs and Features

The Curve smartwatch features a 1.39-inch circular Ultra HD LCD curved display with 500 nits of brightness, AOD, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display rests within a round metallic chassis with a round dial functional knob. It comes with a standard silicon strap in four different color options.

One of the key USPs of the smartwatch is its 10-day battery life. Talking about health and fitness, the Curve smartwatch offers 100+ sports modes. There is a dedicated SPO2 sensor, a period tracker, a sleep tracker, a heart rate sensor, a hydration alert, a calorie counter, and much more. You can easily pair the watch with your smartphone using the JYOU PRO app available on both Android and iOS.

Commenting on the launch Sanjay Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder of Gizmore said, “Gizmore CURVE demonstrates our commitment to making technologically advanced wearables affordable for everyone. It combines premium wearable features and flagship design aesthetics, allowing you to experience the latest technologies in the smartwatch segment at the lowest possible price. We are convinced that the Gizmore CURVE will appeal to budget-conscious shoppers looking to upgrade to a smartwatch at a reasonable price.”

Additional features include support for Bluetooth calling, an in-built calculator, cloud-based watch faces, Alexa and Siri integration, and much more. It is also IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Gizmore Curve comes with an introductory price of Rs 1,299. It is available to purchase starting today, from Flipkart, the official Gzmore website, and pan-India retail outlets.

You can pick the Curve smartwatch in Black, Pink, Grey, and Green color options.

Buy Gizmore Curve Smartwatch via Flipkart.