Gizmore’s New Affordable Smartwatch Supports “Wireless Charging”

Indian wearable brand Gizmore has introduced the new Prime smartwatch in India. It is also an affordable one and has attractive features like support for wireless charging and an AMOLED display to name a few. If this interests you, have a look at the details below.

Gizmore Prime: Specs and Features

The new smartwatch from Gizmore is claimed to support quick wireless charging, which is a pretty interesting addition for a budget smartwatch. However, there’s no word on whether or not there’s support for third-party wireless chargers, which is an option for Apple and Samsung smartwatches.

It has a metal chassis, which sports a functional crown and side buttons. The crown can be used as a lock button and the side buttons can be used to access the menu and voice assistant, respectively. You get a textured leather strap and from the looks of it, the watch looks quite high-end. There’s a circular 1.45-inch display, which is AMOLED in nature. The 2.5D curved screen supports 500 nits of brightness, a screen resolution of 412×412 pixels, and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality.

You get to access the split screen feature, 5 menu styles, and multiple watch faces. The Gizmore Prime has an inbuilt speaker and mic for Bluetooth Calling. Another attraction is AI voice assistance from Google Assistant, Siri, and even Alexa.

The health suite includes a SpO2 sensor, a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a period tracker, and the ability to monitor the steps and calories. You get over 100 sports modes and in-app GPS support to keep track of running, cycling, and more. There’s a stress monitor, and a guided breathing mode too. These details can be accessed via the CoFit app.

The smartwatch can last up to 10 days on a single charge. Other details include camera/music controls, smart notifications, and much more. It also supports an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Gizmore Prime is priced at Rs 2,499 but can be bought at Rs 1,799 as part of a launch offer. You can now grab it via Flipkart or the company’s website in black or brown. It rivals options like the NoiseFit Crew, the Boult Crown R Pro, and more.

Buy Gizmore Prime via Flipkart