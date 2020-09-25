If you’re overwhelmed with the fact that you have to charge way too many devices, Garmin has got you covered. The company has today launched its new solar-powered smartwatches – Garmin Instinct and Garmin Fenix 6 Pro in India.

The Garmin Instinct Solar features a 0.9-inch monochrome display with 128×128 pixel resolution. You get up to 24 days of battery life indoors and the watch could last up to 50 days if there is sufficient exposure to solar energy. You can efficiently manage the battery performance using the company’s Power Manager mode.

On the other hand (no pun intended), the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro offers a 1.3-inch display with a 260 x 260 pixel resolution. The battery life goes up to 14 days indoors and up to 16 days as long as the watch is exposed to solar energy.

Both of these smartwatches feature activity tracking while you perform various activities including indoor climbing, fishing, and mountain biking. They also boast heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, and stress tracking.

The company has packed these smartwatches with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite positioning systems. Also, you get up to 10ATM water resistances with these watches.

The Garmin Instinct Solar is priced at Rs. 42,090 for the Graphite, Tidal Blue, Orchid, Sunburst, and Flame Red color variants. You can purchase the Graphite Camo and Lichen Camo variants at Rs. 47,490. Meanwhile, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro retails at Rs. 89,990 for the Black variant with Slate Gray band, and the Cobalt Blue with Whitestone band costs a whopping Rs. 99,990.

Garmin Instinct Solar and Fenix Pro Solar smartwatches are available to buy via Amazon India, Tata Cliq, Paytm Mall, Flipkart, Myntra, and Garmin’s online store. You can also grab one from premium offline watch retailers.