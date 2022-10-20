Garmin Venu Sq 2 with in-built GPS Launched in India

Garmin has introduced the Venu Sq 2 smartwatch in India. It is touted as the most affordable GPS-enabled smartwatch and comes with up to 11 days of battery life, a rectangular AMOLED display, and more. Check out the details below.

Gamin Venu Sq 2: Specs and Features

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 gets a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, which is considered 17% bigger than its predecessor. It comes with a 24×7 heart rate tracking and even provides alerts when the heart rate goes abnormal.

There’s the ability to track sleep, body energy levels, Pulse Ox, the stress levels, calories, and more. Using the Garmin Connect, women can track their menstural cycle and pregnancy too. The Venu Sq 2 watch also includes over 25 built-in GPS-based sports apps like walking, running, cycling, tennis and more.

The physical activities can be tracked via the Garmin Connect app. Plus, users can log a 2-minute session to record key metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability, respiration, and more via the app. The new Venu Sq 2 has a battery life of up to 11 days, which is deemed 83% bigger than the one on its predecessor. It also gets a Battery Saver Smartwatch mode, 5ATM water resistance, smart notifications, and compatibility with both Android and iOS.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is joined by the Venu Sq 2- Music Editon, which comes with the option to store about 500 songs even from Amazon Music and Spotify.

Price and Availability

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is priced at Rs 27,900 and the Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition retails at Rs 33,490. Both will be available from October 28 via Amazon, Flipkart, Garmin stores, Croma, and more.

The Venu Sq 2 has Cool Mint, Shadow Gray, and White color options while the Music Edition comes in Black, Ivory, and French Gray colors.