Garmin Approach S70 Series With Golf-GPS Introduced In India

Garmin has expanded its smartwatch portfolio in India with the launch of the Approach S70 series in India. These new smartwatches are infused with features and capabilities that are integral to golfing. With features like 43,000+ golfing courses, ceramic build, contour data, and much more the smartwatches are placed under the premium segment. Check out the details below.

Garmin Approach S70: Specs and Features

The Approach S70 series comes in two sizes: 42mm and 47mm. The watch features a round dial and display bezels made from ceramic material. It features a 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454×454 pixels. The panel additionally comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

This smartwatch is designed with golfers in mind and offers features tailored to their needs. It boasts over 43,000 pre-loaded golf courses from around the world, provides club recommendations based on wind speed and performance, and offers enhanced distance measuring for improved accuracy. With the Approach S70, monitoring your golfing data is easy and convenient, allowing you to access comprehensive analysis of your results right at your fingertips.

You can enjoy up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours with GPS functionality. This allows you to navigate through various courses and rounds without the need for frequent recharging. When it comes to keeping track of your health and fitness, a smartwatch can be highly beneficial. It provides access to pre-loaded activity profiles, monitors your heart rate 24/7, and offers personalized training plans.

You can use the Garmin Coach app to monitor your fitness age and enhance your flexibility, skills, and injury prevention abilities. The app includes specialized training tools that allow you to track advanced metrics such as Heart Rate Variability status, Body Battery energy levels, and detailed sleep patterns.

The Approach S70 is a water-resistant smartwatch that can withstand up to 5 ATMs. It comes with various features such as smart notifications, music streaming, and access to the Connect IQ app integration. Additionally, this watch is specifically designed for golfers and offers unique features like historical swing data and shot accuracy tracking.

Price and Availability

The Garmin Approach S70 42mm is priced at Rs 72,990 and the 47mm variant is priced at Rs 78,490. Both variants are available to purchase via the Amazon India website, the official Garmin Store, and Synergizer.

You can grab the 42mm variant in White and Powder Grey color options. The 47mm variant is available in a sole Black color option.

Buy the Garmin Approach S70 via Amazon (1, 2)