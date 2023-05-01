Garmin Launches Forerunner 965 and 265 Smartwatches with AMOLED Displays

Garmin has launched its new Forerunner 965 and 265 Series smartwatches in India. The GPS-enabled smartwatches boast advanced features like an AMOLED display, an impressive battery life, and much more. Check out the details below.

Garmin Forerunner 965 and 265: Specs and Features

The Forerunner 965 features a titanium bezel and a 1.4-inch circular AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 DX. It can reportedly last up to 23 days in smartwatch mode and 31 days in GPS mode, which makes it the longest-lasting smartwatch with an AMOLED display.

Garmin Forerunner 965 in Amp Yellow

The Forerunner 265 series features two smartwatches — The Forerunner 265 Music and the Forerunner 265s Music. Both feature a Gorilla Glass 4 lens and a 1.3-inch AMOLED display option, offering a battery life of 13 days in smartwatch mode and 20 hours in GPS mode.

Forerunner 265 Music in Black

The new smartwatches offer features like Stamina and Acute Chronic Workload Ration to monitor physical exertion during a run and prevent excessive fatigue or soreness. The watches also have sensors to monitor the heart rate, sleep, SpO2 levels, and menstruation cycle. You can also track the VO2 max, training status/load, training effectiveness, and respiration rate, all via the Garmin Connect app. Other details include the ability to monitor the body battery energy, stress, steps, calories, and distance covered.

You can choose from over 30 sports profiles, and it also offers a specialized triathlon mode and a ‘Training Readiness’ feature that allows users to check their current fitness level before a workout session.

Furthermore, the Forerunner 965 has Wrist-Based Running Dynamics, which offers real-time access to advanced running metrics such as cadence, stride length, ground contact time, and more. Both of them come with a 5ATM rating for water resistance.

Pricing and Availability

The Forerunner 965 is priced at Rs 67,490 and comes in either Black or Amp Yellow colors. The Forerunner 265 Music (Black/ Aqua) and Forerunner 265S Music (Black/ Pink) are priced at Rs. 50,490.

The smartwatches can be purchased online via Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Synergizer.com, Bhawar.com, and Nykaa.com. Users can also purchase them at various offline stores, including the Garmin Brand Store, Garmin Shopping Shop, Croma, Vijay Sales, Helios, Just-In-Time, Zimson Watch, Kamal Watch Co., Ruswic Stores, Mastermind, Vishal Trading, Cyclofit, and Decathlon (Bengaluru).