Garmin Launches Five New MARQ Gen 2 Smartwatches in India

Garmin has introduced five new smartwatches under the MARQ second-generation series in India. The list of premium watches, which are meant to cater to adventure and outdoor needs, includes the MARQ Athlete, the MARQ Adventurer, the MARQ Golfer, the MARQ Captain, and the MARQ Aviator. Have a look at the details below.

Garmin MARQ Smartwatches: Details

The entire MARQ (Gen 2) range’s chassis is made up of Grade-5 titanium, sapphire crystal, ceramic, and jacquard-weave nylon. The use of titanium makes the watches five times stronger. These are also lightweight and scratch-resistant.

All of them feature an AMOLED circular display and come with up to 16 days of battery life (42 hours when GPS is on) on a single charge. The various health features include a heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, and a respiration and stress tracker.

There’s a new Jet Lag Adviser, which will help people stay active, both physically and mentally while traveling to another country. This feature makes use of sleep history and other data to provide recommendations on the sleep schedule, light exposure, and the amount of exercise needed. It also gives suggestions to easily adjust to the new time zone.

The MARQ Athlete is ideal for runners and comes in a titanium casing. There are various training features enabled by PacePro, a real-time stamina tracker, various sports apps, and more. The MARQ Adventurer has a leather design and features a compass bezel that helps users keep track of their route using cardinal directions and 360-degree markings.

The MARQ Captain is meant for the sea and comes with a Regatta Timer for racers to keep an eye on the exact start time and maintain the pace during a race. There’s support for alerts and alarms and also the ability to access the autopilot. It also supports activities like kayaking, standup paddleboarding, windsurfing, kitesurfing, and kiteboarding.

As for the MARQ Golfer, it has a golf course-inspired design and has support for over 42,000 golf courses and even detects one. There are golf-related features like Virtual Caddie, Hazard View, Wind Data, and PinPointer. Lastly, the MARQ Aviator has aviation alerts, the ability to a location or waypoint in the worldwide aeronautical database, and more features.

All MARQ Gen 2 smartwatches come with support for the Garmin Connect app, GPS, multi-band GNSS, and SatIQ technology for accurate positioning while maintaining the battery life.

Price and Availability

The new MARQ smartwatch series starts at Rs 1,94,990 and will be available to buy from Amazon, Synergizer, Tata Luxury, Just in Time Watch Stores, and the Garmin Brand Stores, starting February 25. Here are the prices.