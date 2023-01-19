Garmin Instinct Crossover and Crossover Solar Rugged Smartwatches Launched in India

Garmin has introduced the new Instinct Crossover and the Crossover Solar rugged smartwatches in India as part of the Instinct series. The watches come with inbuilt GPS, up to 70 hours of battery life, and more. Have a look at the details below.

Garmin Instinct Crossover Series: Specs and Features

The Instinct Crossover and Crossover Solar are hybrid GPS multisport smartwatches that come with a rugged design, including new Super-Lumi Nova coated analog hands and a chapter ring. There’s support for Garmin’s new RevoDrive analog hand technology for the watches to show accurate time under any condition.

The smartwatches come with MIL-STD-810 and 10 ATM (100 meters) water ratings. There’s a 1.28-inch digital display with a fluorescent coating on the watch hands (green for the Solar model and blue for the standard model).

There’s support for GPS tracking, multi-GNSS support, ABC sensors, TracBack routing. The various health features include a heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker, a calorie tracker, a stress tracker, and a body battery tracker. The watches come with over 30 sports modes and the ability to record VO2 Max, Pulse Ox2, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, HRV Status, and Recovery Time.

The Instinct Crossover Solar can go up to 70 days on a single charge, while the standard model can last up to a month. There’s support for smart notifications and the ability to track everything via the Garmin Connect app. Garmin has also introduced the Instinct Crossover Solar Tactical Edition too.

Price and Availability

The Garmin Instinct Crossover retails at Rs 55,990 and comes in black. The Instinct Crossover Solar costs Rs 61,990 and comes in graphite. These will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Garmin Brand Store, Helio Watch Store, and more offline/online platforms, starting January 20.

Buy Garmin Instinct Crossover Series via Garmin.in (starts at Rs 55,990)