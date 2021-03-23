While companies like Oppo ad LG are experimenting with rollable displays, Samsung is looking to revamp its foldable smartphone design. Previously, the Korean giant had pioneered the foldable design with the first-gen Galaxy Fold back in 2019. Now, as per a recent report, Samsung is working on a new foldable smartphone with two hinges.

As per the report by Nikkei Asia, Samsung is developing a foldable device featuring a two-fold design and dual-hinges. The company has reportedly filed a bunch of patents for such a device in the past few months. And the device should make its way to users by the end of 2021.

The report comes after the Samsung CEO confirmed to not launch any Galaxy Note devices this year due to a shortage in chips supply. As a result, the company is now focusing its resources on foldable devices.

“The suspension of the Note series was pretty much decided last year. The company wants to bet more on foldable phones that have much higher prices with distinctive designs,” a source familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia.

Coming to the new dual-fold device from Samsung, there is not much detail about it as of now. The report states that the device would have a standard aspect ratio of 16:9 or 18:9. This is “in line” with mainstream devices. Moreover, it will reportedly enable the device to support more games and apps to “run more smoothly with better resolutions.”

The company, allegedly, has an internal goal to sell as many foldable devices as its Galaxy Note devices each year. If that is the case, Samsung needs to sell at least 10 million foldable devices each year. As of now, the company has sold around 3.5 million units of foldable devices worldwide, as per some analysts. Further, with more foldable devices launching this year, the company is set to sell around 7.5 million foldable devices this year.