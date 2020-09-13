Water-resistance has now become a common feature in smartphones with companies certifying their devices with the Ingress Protection (IP) rating. It was present in Android devices much before Apple introduced it with their iPhone 7 series. However, did you know that the first water-resistant Android smartphone came out almost a decade ago?

The Power to “Defy” Water

Similar to recent times, at that time also Motorola was a company working on innovative smartphones. On November 3, 2010, the company unveiled the “Motorola Defy” which was a rugged smartphone designed for clumsy users. Apart from coming with decent specs of the time, the smartphone was pretty well-built. And most importantly, it came with a certified IP67 rating. This rating certified that the device can withstand half an hour under a meter of water.

This one significant feature was something that distinguished this smartphone from the rest. Although Motorola specifically made the device to be tough, much like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition or the Land Rover “Explore”, the water-resistance was the highlighting feature of the promotions.

Moreover, the fact that it has been ten whole years since the first water-resistant smartphone came out is mind-boggling. These kinds of insights make us realize how far we have come in developing technology. Today, there are smartphones that remain in functioning condition after being submerged underwater for two whole months.

Now, with foldable devices are becoming a trend in the market, it will be challenging to add water-resistance to these devices as more moving parts in a device means more spaces for water to enter. So, it will be interesting to see what the manufacturers come up with to make the foldable devices and also devices with pop-up cameras water-resistant.

However, with the pace of development in technology, I am sure there will come a day when all our devices will become resistant to water and other liquid items. And then finally, I will be able to drink my coffee near my laptop without any fear!

Featured Image Courtesy: Abhishek727