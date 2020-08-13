It is raining foldable phones this year and Motorola doesn’t seem to want to miss out on the growing hype. The Lenovo-backed company has sent out media invites for its next major flagship release. Motorola states that it’ll “flip the smartphone experience once again,” hinting at the launch of the Motorola Razr 5G, on 9th September.

The invite includes a short teaser that does not include any major hints. You do get a look at the edge of the device and the hinge, but it’s the choice of words in the tagline that are a dead giveaway. Why would a phone maker use ‘flip’ to describe any other phone except for its foldable beauty?

The company has been rumored to take the wraps off a 5G variant of its Motorola Razr foldable phone. It will be a successor to the first-gen Razr that didn’t attract too many buyers due to a myriad of issues that plagued the device. This includes the mid-range specs, creaky hinge, screen bumps, and more.

As for the Motorola Razr 5G, we have already seen it in official renders and leaked live images over the past couple of months. The company sticks to the original Razr design, which you can see in the image below but it brings upgrades in the form of a tapered chin, improved cameras, and display protection on the inside.

Motorola Razr 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range 5G chipset, Snapdragon 765G, in comparison to the Snapdragon 710 SoC aboard its predecessor. This will be coupled with up to 8GB RAM, 256GB built-in storage, and 2,845mAh battery. Razr 5G is also rumored to feature a bigger 6.2-inch foldable display and a better 48MP camera.

The Motorola Razr 5G launch is still a good month away, so we expect more leaks and renders to pour in ahead of the official unveiling next month.