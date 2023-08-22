Fire-Boltt Starlight with a Stainless Steel Design Introduced at Under Rs 2,000

Fire-Boltt has launched the new Starlight smartwatch with a stainless design in India. This one boasts an attractive design and comes with highlights like Bluetooth Calling, a big 2.01-inch screen size, and more at under Rs 2,000. Check out the details below.

Fire-Boltt Starlight: Specs and Features

The Starlight smartwatch can be considered a good-looking option with a stainless design. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. This is topped with a big 2.01-inch HD display, which comes with a plethora of watch faces.

There’s an inbuilt speaker and microphone for Bluetooth Calling. You get to view the call history, sync contacts, and even access the quick dial pad to make calls via the watch itself. The health sensors include the ability to track the heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and the menstruation cycle.

The Fire-Boltt Starlight also has over 123 sports modes to keep an eye on various activities and supports breath training too. The basic ability to track the steps, calories, and distance is also available. The watch also comes with features like remote camera and music controls, smart notifications, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, and weather updates, among other things.

Additionally, you can summon either Google Assistant or Siri via the smartwatch, meaning it is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Starlight comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and will be up for grabs via the company’s website, starting August 23. It competes with options like the Noise ColorFit Thrive, the boAt Wave Sigma, and more.

It comes in Gleaming Copper, Pitch Black, and Sterling Silver colors and has metallic straps.