Noise ColorFit Thrive Launched In India At a Special Price of Rs 1,299

Consumer tech brand Noise brings its second smartwatch in a week with the ColorFit Thrive in India. This comes after the brand announced the arrival of the ColorFit Spark recently. The new smartwatch brings an HD display, in-built games, and more at under Rs 2,000. Find out more about the device below.

Noise ColorFit Thrive: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Thrive will appeal to those of you who are in the market for a square-dial smartwatch. It offers a 1.85-inch TFT HD display with 550 nits of brightness encased within a polished metal chassis. It offers a functional crown on the right side of the smartwatch to let you access various functional features easily. You get to choose from over 100 cloud-based watch faces and can pair them with silicon bands of various colors. You can also enjoy built-in games with this smartwatch.

It can support stable Bluetooth Calling with up to 10 meters of range thanks to Bluetooth 5.3 and Noise’s proprietary TruSync technology. Additionally, you get access to a full-scale dial-pad and the ability to save up to 8 contacts on your smartwatch.

The device can also last you for up to 7 days. The ColorFit Thrive also focuses on fitness and health with features like 24×7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, female cycle tracking, and multiple sports modes.

Additional features include the ability to receive social media notifications on your watch, access various voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant, remotely control your music and camera, get weather updates, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Thrive smartwatch has been launched at a special price of Rs 1,299. The smartwatch will be made available from July 31 via the official Noise website and Flipkart. You can grab the smartwatch in Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Calm Blue, Coral Pink, Deep Wine, and Jet Black color options.

Buy Noise ColorFit Thrive via Flipkart