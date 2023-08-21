boAt Wave Sigma Launched in India; Check out the Details!

After the launch of the recent Flash Plus, boAt has a new smartwatch for people looking for a new affordable option in India. The new boAt Wave Sigma comes with a big 2.01-inch display, Bluetooth Calling support, and more to fulfill the smartwatch experience on a budget. Check out the details below.

boAt Wave Sigma: Specs and Features

The Wave Sigma has a square 2.01-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 240×296 pixels and 550 nits of brightness. There’s also support for the Wake Gesture and more than 100 customizable watch face options to go for depending on your mood!

As is the case with most smartwatches these days, you get the Bluetooth Calling functionality (with the help of a built-in microphone and speaker) with this one too. You can also save up to 10 phone numbers and access the dial pad.

The boAt Wave Sigma gets 700+ sports modes to track a lot of activities and even devise a fitness plan (and get wellness and fitness crew) so that you can meet your fitness goals. And if you keep on going, you can get boAt coins, which help you win vouchers from PVR, Cult.fit, MakeMyTrip, and many more partners boAt has collaborated with.

You can also monitor your heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, sleep, and even keep energy and sleep scores. Plus, there’s the option to track the calories, distance, and steps. The smartwatch can last up to 5 days on a single charge and up to 30 days on standby.

Additional features include activity and sedentary reminders, smart notifications, the DND mode, remote camera and music controls, an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, a flashlight, weather updates, the Find my Phone feature, and more. You also get voice assistance via Google Assistant or Siri and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The boAt Wave Sigma has an introductory of Rs 1,299 and competes with options like the Boult Striker Plus, the Noise ColorFit Thrive, and more. It will be up for grabs, starting August 23 via Amazon and the company’s website.

It comes in Black, Blue, Pink, Cherry Blossom, Purple, Grey, and Metal Black color options.