Fire-Boltt Introduces New Rugged Smartwatch, Shark in India

Fire-Boltt has launched a new rugged smartwatch called Shark in India. The new affordable smartwatch falls under the company’s Outdoor range and brings along durability-focused features, Bluetooth Calling support, and much more. Check out the details below.

Fire-Boltt Shark: Specs and Features

The Shark smartwatch has a rugged design with shock resistance. It also has an IP67 rating for protection against water, splashes, and dust. There’s a 1.83-inch HD display with durable and scratch-resistant glass. The watch also features a twin chamfered crown for accessibility to its various features.

You can get to choose from over 150 watch faces and even customize them. A dedicated mic and speaker enable HiFi Bluetooth Calling along with the ability to dial numbers directly from the watch and even access the call logs.

There are over 120 sports modes to track simple activities like walking, and cycling, and even options like auto racing, horse riding, and equestrian sports, among others. The health suite includes a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. You can track calories, distance covered, and even the steps taken. Plus, the Shark smartwatch supports breath training and sedentary reminders.

The Fire-Boltt Shark can last up to 8 days in classic mode and up to 25 days in standby mode. It enables access to inbuilt games and access to Google Assistant or Siri. Other features include weather updates, smart notifications, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, remote camera/music control, and much more.

Price and Availability

The new Fire-Boltt Shark is priced at Rs 1,799 and competes with the NoiseFit Force Plus, the boAt Wave Armour, and more. It can be bought via the company’s website and Flipkart too.

The watch comes in Black, Black Gold, Gold Green, and Camo Black colors.

Buy Fire-Boltt Shark via Flipkart