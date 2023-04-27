NoiseFit Force Plus Rugged Smartwatch Introduced In India

Earlier in January, Noise launched its first rugged smartwatch in the form of NoiseFit Force. Now, the company has introduced another iteration of its rugged smartwatch; the NoiseFit Force Plus. The smartwatch comes with an AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling support, and much more. Continue reading below to know more.

NoiseFit Force Plus: Specs and Features

The smartwatch features a 1.46-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. The smartwatch also comes with the Always-On-Display functionality. The display is housed within a round rugged chassis made out of metal. The chassis house two textured buttons for various quick-access functionalities. It comes with a standard silicon strap.

With the NoiseFit Force Plus, you can get up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge, 100+ watch faces to choose from, and 130+ sports modes to keep you active and on the go. There is a dedicated companion app the NoiseFit app for both Android and iOS that gives you granular customization options for the smartwatch.

NoiseFit Force Plus (Source: Noise website)

Another key functionality is TruSync Bluetooth Calling for stable calls. The smartwatch also comes equipped with a dedicated heart rate monitor, sleep cycle tracker, SPO2 monitor, stress tracker, guided breathing practice, and menstrual cycle tracker.

You can also get weather updates, notifications, access to voice assistant, and much more. The smartwatch comes in three color options namely; Jet Black, Mist Gray, and Teal Blue.

Price and Availability

The NoiseFit Force Plus smartwatch will go on sale from May 1 via the official Noise website and Flipkart. The smartwatch will retail at Rs 3,999, although, it has a listing price of Rs 3,499 on Flipkart.

Buy NoiseFit Force Plus via Flipkart