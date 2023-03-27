boAt Launches a New Rugged, Affordable Smartwatch in India

boAt has launched a new rugged smartwatch as part of its Wave lineup in India. The new boAt Wave Armour is a military-grade watch and comes with Bluetooth Calling, a zinc-alloy build, and much more. Here’s a look at the price, features, and more.

boAt Wave Armour: Specs and Features

The Wave Armour has a sturdy body with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It has two-tone straps for a comfortable grip. The watch features a 1.83-inch HD display with 550 nits of brightness and support for various watch face options. There’s the split-screen widget for multitasking.

The boAt Wave Armour gets an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth Calling functionality and supports Bluetooth version 5.2. You can access the dial pad to make calls directly via the watch and even save up to 10 contacts on it. For the health part, you get to use the heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker. There are over 20 sports modes to track running, cycling, and more activities.

The smartwatch can also provide you with the step count, calories burnt, and distance covered. Plus, you can get sedentary reminders. It is backed by a big 410mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days on a single charge.

Other details include weather updates, camera/music controls, Find my phone functionality, smart notifications, and more.

Price and Availability

The boAt Wave Armour is priced at Rs 1,899 (Rs 1,999 on Amazon) and competes with options like the Fire-Boltt Sphere, the NoiseFit Crew, and more. It will be available to buy on the company’s website and Amazon India.

The smartwatch comes in Active Black and Olive Green colorways. So, will you buy the new affordable rugged watch by boAt? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Buy boAt Wave Armour via Amazon