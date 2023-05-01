Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Boasts Good Looks and an Interesting Price

Fire-Boltt has added a new smartwatch to its Luxe collection in India. This is the new Phoenix Ultra, which comes in at an affordable price and brings along good looks and interesting features like Bluetooth Calling, inbuilt games, and more. Have a look at the price, features, and more.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra: Specs and Features

The Phoenix Ultra has a steel chassis made up of shockproof materials. The watch comes with a sleek design, which makes it a versatile choice for various occasions. It features a round 1.39-inch HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and multiple watch faces options.

The highlighting feature is Bluetooth Calling via a built-in microphone and a speaker. You get to sync the contacts and access the dial pad for directly making calls. Of course, there are several health sensors on board. This includes a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker.

You will be able to track the calories, steps, and more, while practicing breathing training. The more than 120 sports mode arrangement helps you track activities like cycling, running, boxing, and so much more.

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra can last up to 7 days on a single and up to 30 days on standby mode. It supports in-built games like 2048 and has access to Siri or Google Assistant. There are water-drinking and sedentary reminders too.

Other features include weather updates, camera/music controls, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, the Find my phone feature, and more. The smartwatch has an IP67 rating for water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra is priced at Rs 1,999 and gives competition to options like the NoiseFit Crew, the boAt Wave Electra, and more. You can now buy it via Amazon or the company’s website in Silver, Blue, Rainbow, Dark Grey, or Grey color options.

Buy Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra via Amazon