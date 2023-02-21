NoiseFit Crew with Bluetooth Calling Launched at Under Rs 2,000

NoiseFit Crew is the latest affordable smartwatch by the Indian brand Noise. It is yet another watch that joins the ‘Bluetooth Calling-enabled smartwatch‘ club and brings along a number of basic watch features too. Check out the details below.

NoiseFit Crew: Specs and Features

The new watch by Noise has a metal body and a 1.38-inch round display with 500 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240×240 pixels. You can also get to try over 100 cloud-based watch faces, easily changeable via the NoiseFit app.

It supports the company’s TruSync tech for faster and more stable Bluetooth Calling. The range is also two times better.

The obvious health features include a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a period tracker, and a sleep tracker. You also get to curb your stress with a stress monitor and some breathing exercises. Along with this, there’s the ability to track the calories and steps taken. And to properly track other activities, there are more than 100 sports modes. All this can be tracked via the NoiseFit app.

The NoiseFit Crew can last up to 7 days on a single charge and takes about 2 hours to fully eat up the fuel. But with heavy calling, this can only run for about 2 days. Additionally, the smartwatch includes a calculator, a calendar, and an alarm clock, and can provide you with reminders, weather notifications, stock updates, and more.

Price and Availability

The NoiseFit Crew retails at Rs 1,499 and is now available via Flipkart. It is a pretty affordable watch and gives tough competition to rivals like the Fire-Boltt Tank, the Gizmore Cloud, and more sub-Rs 2,000 options.

The smartwatch comes in Jet Black and Rose Pink colors but more colors like Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, and Forest Green will be available soon. So, will go for the new entry-level Bluetooth Calling-enabled smartwatch? Let us know in the comments below.

