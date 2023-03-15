Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Is the Company’s Latest Premium Offering

Fire-Boltt has added a new member to its Luxe Edition smartwatch collection in India. The new Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus comes with a number of attractive features like an AMOLED display, internal storage, Bluetooth Calling support, and much more. Here are the details to know in case you are looking to buy a new affordable smartwatch.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus: Specs and Features

The Invincible Plus gets a 1.43-inch round display with 600 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a screen resolution of 460×460 pixels. There’s support for the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality and over 120 watch faces.

The watch has a metal body and comes with 3 pusher buttons and a rotating crown for easy navigation. It also comes with the ability to change the menu UI. You are given 7 styles to choose from.

The inbuilt microphone and speaker enable Bluetooth Calling. There’s an option to save contacts on the watch and even make calls directly. For the basic fitness-centric features, you get to use over 300 sports modes to keep an eye on a number of activities. Plus, it comes with the usual combination of a heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, and a SpO2 sensor, along with the ability to monitor the steps, calories burnt, and distance covered.

The various exciting features include 4GB of internal storage, the TWS Connect feature to pair the Invincible Plus with the TWS earbuds and easily play stored songs via it, and 5 inbuilt games. The watch has a 380mAh battery, which can last for up to 7 days and up to 20 days on standby.

Additional features include access to an alarm clock, a calculator, a stopwatch, weather updates, find my phone, smart notifications, and water and sedentary reminders. It also supports AI voice assistants and has an IP67 rating.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus is priced at Rs 3,999 and rivals the boAt Wave Ultima, the NoiseFit Halo, and more. It will be available via Amazon and the company’s website.

The smartwatch comes in both silicon and stainless steel strap options. The silicon ones come in Jet Black, Rose Gold, Black Gold, Grey, and Dark Grey colors, while the stainless steel ones come in Black and Silver.

Buy Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus via Amazon (Rs 3,999)