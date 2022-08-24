Fire-Boltt Hulk with Bluetooth Calling, AMOLED Display Launched in India

Indigenous brand Fire-Boltt has added a new smartwatch to its portfolio, known as the Fire-Boltt Hulk. This new smartwatch provides features like Bluetooth Calling, an AMOLED display, and more on a budget. Here’s a look at what is included in the package.

Fire-Boltt Hulk: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Hulk has its main highlight in the form of Bluetooth Calling with the help of Bluetooth version 3.0. There’s a speaker and a mic, and features like Quick Access Dial Pad, Call History, and the ability to Sync Contacts.

It gets a square dial and a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality, a screen resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, and 500 nits of peak brightness. There are multiple watch face options to try out too.

The 45mm watch comes with the now-usual health features like a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, and a sleep tracker as part of the Fire-Boltt Health Suite. It also supports period tracking. There are over 100 sports modes to try, including, running, cycling, and swimming, among others. Plus, you can track your steps, count calories, track breathing, and more. It also has an in-built calculator.

The Fire-Boltt Hulk comes with smart reminders for water intake and movements. It also supports smart notifications from various apps and has an inbuilt AI voice assistant to get things done like playing music and more. Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Hulk has a battery of life of up to 7 days and comes with IP67 water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Hulk retails at Rs 3,499 to compete with the likes of the Realme Watch 3, the Noise Icon 2, and more in India. It is now available to buy via the company’s website and Flipkart.

It comes in Gold Pink, Blue, Silver Grey, and Black color variants.

