Realme Watch 3 and Buds Air 3 Neo Launched in India; Check out the Details Here!

Alongside the much-awaited Realme Pad X, the Chinese company has unveiled a new smartwatch and audio accessories at its AIoT launch event in India today. The Realme Watch 3 and Buds Air 3 Neo have made their India debut to provide users with an affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and affordable TWS earbuds with ENC support, respectively. Let’s check out the details right here.

Realme Watch 3: Specifications

First up, we have the Realme Watch 3, which is the second smartwatch (after the Realme TechLife Watch R100) in the company’s arsenal to come with Bluetooth calling support. That means you get a speaker and microphone on the smartwatch, which enables you to make and accept calls right from your wrist.

To make the Bluetooth calling feature worthwhile, Realme has employed a dual-mode Bluetooth chip. This single chip supports everything from the display to the Bluetooth connection to the audio transmission here. Also, Realme has baked a smart power amplifier and AI noise cancellation to offer a seamless calling experience on the Watch 3.

Moving on, you have a large 1.8-inch TFT display nestled in a reflective metallic frame on the front. The 2.5D panel here looks amazing, is 67.5% larger than the Realme Watch 2, supports 240 x 286-pixel resolution, and up to 500 nits of brightness. Moreover, you can choose from up to 100+ watch faces to meet you style.

As for the health-centric features, the Realme Watch 3 is no slouch and falls in line with other popular smartwatches in its price bracket. It supports up to 110+ sports modes, including outdoor running, boxing, rowing machine, golf, strength training, elliptical machine, outdoor cycle, yoga, and more. You get 24 x 7 heart rate and stress monitoring, SpO2 and sleep tracking, along with idle alerts, menstruation cycle tracking, water drinking reminders, and more.

Finally, the Realme Watch 3 also supports IP68 water resistance. The smartwatch also comes equipped with a 340mAh battery, which Realme claims will last around 7 days on a single charge. It comes in gray and black colorways.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo: Specifications

The latest addition to Realme’s audio portfolio in India comes in the form of the affordable Buds Air 3 Neo. This pair of TWS earbuds boast a curved lip design, which makes it easier to open the charging case. Also, as you can see here, the lid of the charging case has a transparent design – similar to the recently launched Oppo Enco Air 2 in India.

The earbuds of the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo come equipped with 10mm dynamic bass drivers and a detached chamber design to deliver powerful vocal experience. They also support Dolby Atmos, AI ENC for noise cancellation for calls, and Bluetooth 5.2 technology. Also, the earbuds supports up to 7 hours of music playback on a single charge. The case brings the battery life up to 30 hours, which is great at their price point.

Also, the company recently unveiled the Realme Buds Wireless 2S in India. These neckband-style earbuds feature 11.2mm dynamic drivers, AI ENC noise cancellation, magnetic connection, and up to 24 hours of battery life. It supports a ‘Real HD Sound’ option, tuned by Dirac, in the Realme Link app. They are priced at Rs 1,299 and go on sale starting today.

Price and Availability

Realme Watch 3 is priced at Rs 3,499 in India. But you will be able to buy this smartwatch at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 during its first sale, which is scheduled for 2nd August. They will be sold via Flipkart, Realme’s website, and offline partner stores.

On the other hand, the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo are priced at Rs 1,999 in India and will go on sale at an introductory price of Rs 1,699 on 27th July. So, will you buy the Realme Buds over the Redmi Buds 3 Lite? Let us know in the comments below.