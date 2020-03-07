Oppo unveiled its flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X2 Pro yesterday. DxOMark has now published its camera review of the handset and has given an overall score of 124, matching the score of Mi 10 Pro. To put that in perspective, Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus scores a comparatively lower 117 while Pixel 4 scores 112.

In case you’re wondering, DxOMark has given 134 points to the Oppo Find X2 Pro in photos and 104 for videos. The review notes that the handset has excellent autofocus, wide dynamic range, and low noise levels irrespective of the light conditions.

On the other hand, they point out some drops in detail towards the edges of medium-range zoom shots, unreliable HDR on portrait mode, and a slight lack of detail in ultra-wide images.

Coming to videos, the cameras in the Find X2 Pro are capable of maintaining good exposure in low light conditions along with a wide dynamic range. DxoMark credits the video camera for its excellent image stabilization and autofocus as well.

The video camera setup of the Oppo Find X2 Pro falls behind when it comes to exposure in HDR mode along with loss of texture in outdoor video recordings. They also note some noise in videos captured outdoors.

Oppo Find X2 comes with a triple camera setup of which the primary lens is a 48MP f/1.7 IMX689 sensor with all-pixel omni-directional PDAF technology. It is coupled with a 48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Sony IMX586 sensor offering a 120-degree field of view and a 13MP periscope telephoto camera that offers 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 60x digital zoom.