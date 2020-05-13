Oppo Find X2 series was unveiled in London back in March and has since made its way to China. But now, the Chinese giant is gearing up to bring the flagship Find X2 and Find X2 Pro to India very soon.

The official Oppo India account on Twitter teased the arrival of the Find X2 series in India. The tweet, attached below, does not give us a concrete date and only says that ‘The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India.’ We can expect the upcoming phones to land in India by the end of May.

The #OPPOFindX2 is coming to let you witness the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen!

The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India.

Get Notified: https://t.co/9ckLNJDdGk pic.twitter.com/vXTVdSy64x — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) May 13, 2020

Oppo has also revealed that its upcoming flagships will be an Amazon exclusive. The company has set up a dedicated landing page for the Find X2 series on Amazon with the ‘Notify Me’ option in tow. Since the teasers mention the Find X2 series, we assume the company will launch both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in the country.

Oppo Find X2 series: Specs and Features

Oppo Find X2 series comes equipped with almost everything you are looking for in a flagship smartphone, except for wireless charging.

Both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440 x 3168) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. They also have a dedicated MEMC chip to upscale 30fps to 120fps and SD content to HD content – same as the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The Find X2 series is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and dual-mode 5G support. It’s the camera and battery department where the two Find X2 devices differ from each other.

Find X2 Pro packs a triple camera system with a primary 48MP (f/1.7) Sony IMX689 sensor, along with a 48MP (f/2.2) Sony IMX586 sensor with a 120-degree FOV, and a second-gen 13MP (f/3.0) periscope-cum-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 60x digital zoom capabilities. There’s dual-OIS support onboard as well.

The standard Find X2, on the other hand, boasts a triple camera setup with a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, paired with a 12MP (f/2.2) Sony IMX708 ultra-wide video camera, and a 13MP telephoto camera. You can head to this link to read about both the Find X2 and X2 Pro in detail.

As for the battery, Find X2 Pro comes equipped with a 4,260mAh battery whereas the standard Find X2 has a slightly smaller 4,200mAh battery. The best part here is that both devices support the company’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology. It can completely juice up the device from 0% to 100% in around 30 minutes, which is great.

Oppo Find X2 series was priced starting at 999 euros (Rs. 81,800) in Europe, so it will be interesting to see how the company prices its flagships in India. It goes up against the likes of OnePlus 8 and Realme X50 Pro, and even Poco F2 Pro is expected to make a debut very soon, so Oppo Find X2 series will need to be priced a bit aggressively.