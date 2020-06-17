Oppo introduced the ‘Find X2’ flagship series back in March earlier this year and has received a ton of rave reviews. Now, the Chinese giant had been teasing the launch of the Find X2 series in India for a couple of weeks and well, the day finally came. Oppo Find X2 made its India debut today and offers almost everything you expect from a flagship phone in 2020.

Oppo Find X2: Specs and Features

Even with a single smartphone launch, Oppo is offering you two different types of back panels – one glass and other ceramic. You will find a vertical triple camera setup on the rear, a dual-curved display, and an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front.

Oppo Find X2 features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED display with dual curved edges and a tiny punch-hole cutout at the top left. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1440 x 3168-pixel resolution, up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The punch hole houses a 32MP selfie snapper.

That’s not all though. Oppo has baked a dedicated custom chip called O1 Ultra Vision Engine into the Find X2. It will help upscale 30fps content to 60fps/120fps and SD to HD in real-time. You get functionality similar to OnePlus 8 Pro‘s MEMC chip onboard.

Under the hood, Oppo Find X2 is powered by the latest 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 chipset. You also get 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard, with no options to expand the same. The 5G modem can offer users peak download speeds of up to 5.9Gbps. The device runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 out-of-the-box.

In the optics department, Oppo Find X2 boasts a triple camera system that’s helmed by the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. It’s paired with a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle video camera (which utilizes the Sony IMX708 sensor) with a 120-degree FOV, and a 13MP telephoto camera.

Oppo has baked a modest 4,200mAh battery pack into the Find X2, along with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support, so that’s great. The company boasts that the 4,200mAh battery onboard can be juice up from 10% to 50% in under 10 minutes.

Price and Availability

Oppo Find X2 comes in a single 12GB+256GB variant that’s priced at Rs. 64,990 in India. It comes in two color variants, namely Black (Ceramic) and Ocean (Glass). There is no word on the sale date in India at the moment but Find X2 will be sold exclusively via Amazon India.

Find X2 Pro is also said to have made its entry into the Indian market but there’s no word on its price and availability just yet. Oppo Find X2 is one of the devices eligible to get the Android 11 Beta 1 update, so stay tuned for more information on the same.