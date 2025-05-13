Remedy’s FBC: Firebreak Launches Closed Tech Test: Here’s How to Sign Up

Remedy Entertainment has officially announced a playtest for FBC: Firebreak, the studio’s upcoming PvE shooter set in the Control universe. This is the first time we are formally getting news about Remedy’s first multiplayer game since they showcased a release date. So, if you are also hyped for this new Controlverse PvE shooter, keep reading to learn how to sign up for the FBC: Firebreak closed tech test.

Remedy announced the test via a post on X, giving eager players a first chance to go hands-on with the game ahead of launch. The tech test will run from May 15 until May 19 and will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. This early testing phase is designed to stress test the servers and gather feedback on core gameplay mechanics, balance, and performance. Remedy wrote,

“We’re testing the matchmaking and balancing of FBC: Firebreak in our CLOSED Technical Test, running from May 15th until May 19th. PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players are all needed so sign up now”

How to Sign Up for Remedy’s FBC: Firebreak Closed Tech Test

The closed tech test for Remedy’s FBC: Firebreak will run from May 15th, 6:00 AM PDT, until May 19th, 1:59 PM PDT. Therefore, you must sign up as soon as possible. Moreover, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S are all supported platforms to sign up. Remedy in a post said, “Crossplay is supported, so Firebreakers on all platforms can play together! Capacity for the Technical Test is limited so signing up does not guarantee access. Director Faden has yet to approve the Unlimited Firebreakers Ordinance (U.F.O). Sorry about that.”

Yes, signing up does not confirm participation. Moreover, once you are selected, you will receive an email, which will let you select a preferred platform (depending on its availability). With that said, follow the steps below to sign up for the FBC: Firebreak playtest:

Go to the Firebreak tech test website.

Now, fill in the Date of birth and click Continue .

. Once done, type the email you want to use to play the game and click Verify .

. Finally, fill in the OTP, tick the boxes, and click Sign Up.

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

And that is how you can sign up for Remedy’s FBC: Firebreak closed tech test. Are you excited for FBC: Firebreak playtest? Do tell us in the comments.