Nvidia Announces DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction Coming to RTX GPUs Soon

Nvidia is pushing AI-powered graphics to the next level with the latest Nvidia DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction announcement. This is a brand new, evolved version of the AI rendering technology that can massively improve the ray-traced and path-traced visuals. Building upon the advancements introduced with DLSS 4.5 earlier, the upcoming feature promises cleaner lighting, reduced ghosting, and better image reconstruction across the supported games.

Nvidia’s New AI Model DLSS 4.5 Promises Cleaner and Sharper RTX Graphics

The Nvidia DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction is a new second-generation transformer model to replace the hand-tuned denoisers used in ray-traced rendering. Instead of relying on these older methods, Nvidia is now using an AI model trained on powerful supercomputers to reconstruct the missing visual information in an intelligent way.

This technology combines Ray Reconstruction and Super Resolution into a unified model that is capable of analyzing spatial and temporal data in video games. In simpler words, Nvidia DLSS 4.5 can better understand how the lighting, shadows, and reflections behave across the scenes. Also check out the newly announced Nvidia RTX Spark superchip, which will bring these graphical advancements natively to Windows PCs and notebooks.

According to Nvidia in the latest DLSS 4.5 video, the upgraded model delivers 35% more compute capability and processes roughly 20% more parameters while maintaining performance levels similar to the previous generation. This way, you will be able to notice a gain in image quality in the demanding ray-traced games.

One of the biggest improvements coming to Nvidia DLSS 4.5 is the enhanced lighting accuracy and the temporal stability. So, this is about fast-moving effects like particles, weather systems, and laser lighting. Scenes with this kind of animation have reportedly shown cleaner motion handling and reduced ghosting.

The rollout for Nvidia DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction is scheduled for August, and once available, the feature will be accessible through the native game integrations. Nvidia has already confirmed several games will support this technology, including Marvel Rivals, Phantom Blade Zero, Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Indiana Jones, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Pragmata, and many more.

This announcement also celebrates Nvidia’s growing RTX ecosystem with over 1000 RTX-enhanced games and applications. So, are you excited for its release?