Fortnite Shattered Event Server Stress Test Can Grant You Free XP, Here’s How to Join

With players clamouring to finish their Battle Passes for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, Epic has revealed a unique opportunity for them to gather some extra XP. This comes in the form of the Fortnite Shattered live event stress test, with Epic organising the test ahead of the Chapter 7 Season 2 grand finale.

Fortnite Shattered Live Event Stress Test Will Grant Players 80K XP Just Before Season 2 Ends

Stress tests are commonplace in online gaming, allowing developers to test their infrastructure ahead of major events. The Shattered live event stress test is no different, especially with Epic teasing one of the biggest events in recent memory.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Fortnite Shattered live event server stress test is scheduled for June 1, 2026, at 1:40 PM ET. The event will be a live, real-time stress test that is designed to push Epic’s server capacity to its limits. This means that you need to log in precisely around this window to participate in the test.

While there are no free Fortnite skins or other cosmetics attached to the stress test as a reward, players will be able to earn 80,000 XP for the Showdown Battle Pass for participating in the stress test. This will come in handy for a lot of players, especially the ones who are rushing through the Pass before it ends in less than a week.

How to Join Fortnite Shattered Live Event Server Stress Test

You can join the Fortnite Shattered live event stress test by logging into its dedicated playlist when it goes live. The validation process for the event is simple and straightforward, making sure players don’t have to jump through hoops. Here are the steps you can follow to join the Shattered live event stress test:

Launch Fortnite at least 10-15 minutes before 1:40 PM ET.

From the main lobby, scroll down to reach the Discover menu.

Here, look for a dedicated playlist titled “Shattered Event Stress Test” or ” Epic Event Test.”

Select the playlist and queue up either solo or with your squad.

Once you’re in the match, the game will drop you into a dedicated test map.

Stay in the session until the test wraps up.

As soon as players head back to the lobby after the test, they will be rewarded with 80,000 XP for the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass. Furthermore, Epic has already confirmed that the Fortnite Shattered live event stress test will not feature any spoilers for the actual finale. It will be purely a technical run in a basic test environment.

Will you be jumping into the Shattered event test and claiming the free XP? Tell us in the comments below!