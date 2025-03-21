Remedy’s FBC: Firebreak Brings the Control Universe in Multiplayer This Summer

If you are a fan of the eerie, creepy, and chaotic world of Remedy Entertainment games, then you are in for a treat. The Future Games Show on Thursday featured the debut of a new gameplay trailer for FBC: Firebreak, the co-op shooter set in the Control universe. This upcoming Remedy Connected Universe first-person shooter game is beyond the survival story games we have witnessed so far and I am all for it.

FBC: Firebreak Is Best Played Together with Your Friends

Remedy is one of the few studios focusing on creating something fresh in their genre. Whether it is Max Payne, Alan Wake, Quantum Break, or Control, the studio loves bringing in unique concepts for their games. And well, the upcoming shooter is no exception. Community Manager at Remedy Entertainment, Julius Fondem, says:

“This being our first multiplayer, we’re very excited to bring it to you, the community, and to that end, we’ve designed FBC: Firebreak to be as easy as possible to get into. This is a game best played together with your friends, having a great time laughing while chaotic and wacky things happen! This isn’t a new hobby that you need to log onto every day for rewards. None of that FOMO stuff here. Just get together with your friends over the weekend for a good time.”

But what is the core of FBC: Firebreak? Set in the Control universe, FBC: Firebreak is a three-player cooperative first-person shooter where you and friends fight off extradimensional forces attacking a mysterious federal agency.

Expect intense battles against otherworldly monsters, gear customization, and character progression. While Remedy is known for its storytelling, this game style seems more straightforward and fun.

But no fun is that fun if the gameplay does not feel good enough. Given shooters still have gas left in their tank, FBC can bank on the Control universe if the gameplay significantly adopts the chaotic world of Rememdyverse. Luckily, the gameplay loop works similarly to Lethal Company; you take up a job.

FBC: Firebreak Gameplay Features

Each job you take up in FBC: Firebreak, will be a part of the Control universe. This means you must use some goofy tools made by The Federal Bureau of Control. These are called Crisis Kits, and they contain a unique Tool like the Crank-Operated Fluidic Ejector, an improvised device like the BOOMbox, and an Altered Augment.

You play as a 3-person party and complete the jobs. The gameplay works similarly to Destiny 2 or Helldivers 2 (review), but with much more chaos. During the reveal, Mike Kayatta, the game director for Firebreak, explained a few points regarding the pillars of the game:

Remedy chose the Control universe for FBC: Firebreak due to its unique, unpredictable nature, ensuring the game felt distinctly “Remedy.” Their guiding question was, “Could this only happen in Control?” validating their creative direction.

A core pillar is “ Pick up and play ,” eliminating live service stress like daily grinds and battle passes. This focus minimizes barriers, ditching lengthy cutscenes and forced tutorials for immediate action.

,” eliminating live service stress like daily grinds and battle passes. This focus minimizes barriers, ditching lengthy cutscenes and forced tutorials for immediate action. “ Better together ” emphasizes meaningful cooperation, where individual actions naturally benefit the team. Remedy aimed to empower individual players while maintaining strong team synergy.

” emphasizes meaningful cooperation, where individual actions naturally benefit the team. Remedy aimed to empower individual players while maintaining strong team synergy. “Fun on repeat” prioritizes engaging gameplay and systems for unique, memorable sessions. Instead of endless story updates, the game focuses on replayable, moment-to-moment enjoyment.

FBC Firebreak Is Set to Release In Summer 2025

Firebreak will be somewhat of a bridge to the answer for Control 2. With the sequel for Control already in the works, we cannot expect a release for that soon. Till then, Firebreak will occupy your Remedyverse cravings.

FBC: Firebreak will be released in Summer 2025 on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series X. Remedy also confirmed that all the post-game content will be free to download.

FBC: Firebreak will be released in Summer 2025 on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series X. Remedy also confirmed that all the post-game content will be free to download.