PlayStation Launches First PS5 Gaming Monitor With One Gimmick Nobody Expected

Sony is stepping deeper into the desktop gaming territory by introducing a PS5 gaming monitor designed specifically for PS5 players. However, the real talking point is not just the sleek look or the high-end visuals in this display, but rather the built-in DualSense charging hook. Since a ton of players from the community are moving from their couch toward desk setups, Sony seems to meet those demands with this monitor tailored around the PlayStation ecosystem.

PlayStation Brings 27-Inch PS5 Gaming Monitor With DualSense Charging Hook

The PlayStation State of Play countdown is on, and Sony has just revealed the launch date for their brand-new PS5 gaming monitor. It features a 27″ QHD IPS display with a 2560×1440 resolution, designed to deliver crisp visuals. Furthermore, Sony has also added support for HDR visuals and a Variable Refresh Rate for smoother gameplay and reduced screen tearing.

The monitor is not just limited to console gaming and can be connected to Mac systems as well. When connected to the PS5 or PS5 Pro, the monitor supports a refresh rate up to 120 Hz, whereas these numbers can be bumped to 240 Hz when connected to a Mac.

Image Credit: PlayStation

Despite these premium specifications, the one feature that everyone is eyeing right now is the DualSense charging hook. Instead of making an untidy clutter due to charging your controllers, Sony decided to integrate this dedicated hook just below the monitor bezel to keep your PS5 DualSense controller charged and ready to use.

Beyond the charging gimmick, Sony has also given the monitor a ton of connectivity options. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports, built-in stereo speakers, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Gamers can also consider wishlisting this monitor to build their dream gaming setup, as the monitor also supports VESA mounting.

Pre-orders for the monitor begin on June 5, 2026, at 10:00 AM EDT through the PlayStation Direct website. There will be select retailers in the US, including Best Buy, along with the participating retailers in Japan. The new PS5 gaming monitor carries a suggested retail price of $349.99 in the US and ¥49,980 in Japan. While the pre-orders are just around the corner, the gaming monitor officially launches on August 27, 2026.