Remedy Entertainment Shares Updates on Condor, Max Payne Remake, and More

Updates from Remedy Entertainment are always like a kid receiving a candy moment for me. One of the pioneers in story-telling and visuals in video games, they have created a lot of strides through games like Alan Wake (review), Max Payne, etc. After the studio’s success in 2023, it has shared more details on what is next in the upcoming years around the Max Payne Remake and Condor.

As per the business review report for January-March 2024, Remedy Entertainment has updated the situations around Condor, Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake, Control 2, and Codename Kestrel. One of the first updates from Remedy Entertainment comes for Codename Condor. The game has now moved to full production phase.

This means it has reached the final development stage before its imminent launch. Condor seems to be Remedy Entertainment’s take on co-op shooters. The game is a spin-off of the Control Franchise, where a team of four players survives through the Hiss Outbreak in the Oldest House.

On the other hand, the Max Payne 1&2 Remake, made in collaboration with Rockstar Games, remains in the production readiness stage. This means things are going smoothly, without any problems. The game will shift to full production during Q2 2024. It is worth pointing out that, as per the updates, the Max Payne remake has high development fees.

Finally, Control 2 is still finalizing the proof-of-concept stage. With this, the game should move to production readiness in Q2 2024. Similarly, Codename Kestrel is still in the production readiness stage.

If we follow the developments shared by the report, we should officially hear about Condor and Max Payne remakes soon! Are you excited for the games? Let us know in the comments below!