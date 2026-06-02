Valve Reportedly Threatened to Pull Rainbow Six Siege From Steam

Steam is the biggest PC gaming platform at the moment, and for good reason. Valve has earned the goodwill of gamers for all these years and is likely the only company that enjoys a non-criticized monopoly from its consumers. So, no game developer wants to lose out on its Steam listing, as it provides a big, massive exposure to its games. That’s why Valve’s threat to Ubisoft is a major deal, as Rainbow Six Siege may get delisted by tomorrow.

Rainbow Six Siege Threatened to be Delisted on Steam after Uplay’s Exclusive ‘Cheaper Bundle’

According to new reports, citing emails from an ongoing class action antitrust lawsuit against Valve, the owner of Steam has threatened to delist Rainbow Six Siege on Steam. The reports mention that this was done after Valve learned about a ‘cheaper bundle’ available on Uplay exclusively. If true, Ubisoft clearly did it to bring more players to Uplay, which would lead to a loss for Steam and Valve.

With Ubisoft finally looking forward to Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced’s release, this can be another major upset for them. This has not been the first reported case of Valve threatening to delist games. Many independent developers have previously mentioned the same, with Warner Bros Games being one of the notable names in recent times.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Valve had previously threatened to delist Middle-earth: Shadow of War pre-orders after it was found that the game had significantly higher pricing on Steam than on other platforms. Although the issue was fixed fairly quickly, it shows how much power Steam holds over the PC gaming market.

This is also the reason why Valve is finally looking to enter the console market as well, introducing the Steam Machine. It is clear that Valve’s ambition is to rule not just PC gaming, but console gaming as well.

What’s your opinion on Valve threatening to delist Rainbow Six Siege on Steam? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.