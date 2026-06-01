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Pokemon TCG 30th Anniversary Set Revealed With All Foil Cards and New Rarity

Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
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Pokemon 30th Celebration Pack
Image Credit: The Pokemon Company
In Short
  • Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration set releases simultaneously worldwide on September 16, 2026.
  • The set will feature all foil cards, including Basic Energy.
  • The 30th Celebration set introduces a new Futuristic Rare rarity of cards.
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It’s Pokemon’s 30th anniversary year, and trainers across the globe are celebrating either by playing the latest video game Pokemon Champions, or getting their candies stocked right before GO Fest 2026 comes knocking. However, one thing that has every Pokemon fan excited is the release of the 30th Celebration TCG set. Finally, The Pokemon Company has announced the 30th anniversary TCG set with a major change and a new rarity, which could be one of the top chases this year.

Pokemon TCG 30th Anniversary Set Will Feature Foil Cards, Multiple Pikachu IRs and New Futuristic Rare Cards

In a brand-new trailer, The Pokemon Company announced the 30th anniversary TCG set called “30th Celebration,” which is set to release globally simultaneously on September 16, 2026. This means, for the first time, all regions will have the 30th Celebration set released in their languages altogether. So, sorry scalpers, good luck at the lottery.

Furthermore, every card in this TCG set will be foil, including Basic Energy. Some iconic cards from the past, including Base Set Charizard, Pikachu, and Zekrom GX tag team from Sun and Moon, will return in stamped 30th Celebration logo reprints. To add to that, collectors can chase 30 different Pikachu cards featuring unique illustrations, and each booster pack is guaranteed to feature one of these cards.

But that’s not all – a new card rarity called Futuristic Rare debuts with Mew and Mewtwo illustrations in the Pokemon 30th anniversary set. These cards will be equivalent to Special Illustration Rare chases in high-class Pokemon card boxes. Furthermore, some unique foil cards, including Umbreon, Espeon, Lapras, Drifloon, Zorua, Lycanroc, Sylveon, and Greninja, with new illustrations, will also be featured. Each card in the set will feature the 30th Celebration stamp.

Coming to the price point, so far the Japanese price has been revealed. Each booster pack, which contains 6 Pokemon 30th Celebration cards, will cost 360 Yen. This means that in the US, the same pack may cost as high as $4.80, with the full Booster Box at around $96, with 20 booster packs.

You can head to your local Pokemon Center, retailer, or the Pokemon Center website to place orders when pre-orders open. Make sure to book your packs, as special anniversary celebration sets tend to sell out quickly.

Which card are you going to chase in the new Pokemon TCG 30th anniversary set? Let us know in the comments below!

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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